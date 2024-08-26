Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 193.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

