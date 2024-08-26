Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 160 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,551,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after buying an additional 187,472 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,207,000 after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

PB opened at $73.32 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

