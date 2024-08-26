Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

