Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 509 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $72.93 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $3,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,319,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $3,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,493,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,800 shares of company stock worth $6,643,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

