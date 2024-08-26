Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 823 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 216,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 194,237 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $137.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $139.20.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.