Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $354,000 Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $5,675,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,763,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 84,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000.
VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.43 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.
About VanEck Floating Rate ETF
The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Floating Rate ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.