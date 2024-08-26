Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,775 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ARLP. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

ARLP opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.27%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

