Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,978,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,215,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.6 %
OLLI stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
