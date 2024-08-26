Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,978,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,215,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.6 %

OLLI stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.