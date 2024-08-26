Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Webster Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.