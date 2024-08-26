Wedbush Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,116.57 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,078.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,062.51.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $56,518,687 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

