Wells Fargo & Company Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $325.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.87.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $275.50 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $277.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.50 and a 200-day moving average of $220.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

