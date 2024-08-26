Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $215,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,372 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,643 shares of company stock worth $2,711,171. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

