Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.85

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $550.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 18,245 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $584,934.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,908 shares in the company, valued at $13,269,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $5,633,723.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,585,046.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 18,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $584,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,269,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,089 shares of company stock worth $8,886,885. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

