Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 160,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 75,595 shares.The stock last traded at $37.99 and had previously closed at $36.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $549.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,209.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,209.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,213,668.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,885. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

