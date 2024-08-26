William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $6.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $155.21 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.