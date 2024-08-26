William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.