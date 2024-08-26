William Blair Comments on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.45.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.63 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after buying an additional 417,401 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $54,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after purchasing an additional 184,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

