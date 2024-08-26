William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BJ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $82.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

