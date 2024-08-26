Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.90.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $139.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.