Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sets New 12-Month High at $286.56

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $286.56 and last traded at $286.56, with a volume of 18541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.14.

Several research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

