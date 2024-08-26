WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

WSC opened at $38.93 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

