WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 4.7 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $145,583,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $92,971,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $101,809,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

