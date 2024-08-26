Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after buying an additional 101,917 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,093,000 after buying an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,673,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $403.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.73. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $431.03.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

