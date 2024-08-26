WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.99

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.99 and last traded at $91.99, with a volume of 5434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.97.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $5,449,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

