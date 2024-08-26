Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Head to Head Survey

Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dowlais Group and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dowlais Group N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group -1,005.23% -138.20% -88.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dowlais Group and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dowlais Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Workhorse Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1,185.98%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Dowlais Group.

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dowlais Group and Workhorse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dowlais Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group $9.62 million 1.53 -$123.92 million ($10.80) -0.07

Dowlais Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workhorse Group.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software. The company is also involved in the production of metal powders and powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the provision of hydrogen storage solutions. The company was formerly known as Dowlais Group Headquarters Plc and changed its name to Dowlais Group Plc in February 2023. Dowlais Group Plc was incorporated in 2023 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

