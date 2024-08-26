WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.29.

WW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $1.03 on Monday. WW International has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 65,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WW International by 52.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in WW International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in WW International by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

