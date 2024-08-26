WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on WW. Morgan Stanley downgraded WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get WW International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WW International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of WW International

In other news, CEO Sima Sistani bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 52.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.03 on Monday. WW International has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $82.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.