XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in XPO were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in XPO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $125.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

