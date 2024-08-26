YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) versus Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Financial Survey

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 11.38% 132.94% 19.73% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Frontdoor and YogaWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.81 billion 2.09 $171.00 million $2.28 21.28 YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.00 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Frontdoor and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 1 1 3 0 2.40 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontdoor currently has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.59%.

Summary

Frontdoor beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About YogaWorks

(Get Free Report)

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.