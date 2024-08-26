YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 166,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

