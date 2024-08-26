Yum China Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Yum China has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NYSE YUMC opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

