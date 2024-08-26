Zacks Research Comments on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $71.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,232,321.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,078 shares of company stock worth $6,325,042. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

