Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Greif in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEF. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

GEF opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.91. Greif has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Greif by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Greif by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 262,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Greif by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Greif by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

