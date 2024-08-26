Zacks Small Cap Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Monogram Orthopaedics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Monogram Orthopaedics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Monogram Orthopaedics stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.21. Monogram Orthopaedics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Monogram Orthopaedics ( NASDAQ:MGRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

