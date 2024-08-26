Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 150.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 792.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $351.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.91. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

