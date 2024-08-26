Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

