Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.29

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 2759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Zumiez Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $590.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 261.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 107,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,814 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

