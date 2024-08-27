1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.23 million, a PE ratio of -77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

