15,621 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $268.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

