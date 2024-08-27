1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Trading Down 4.7%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH)'s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 19,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 49,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($6.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter.

1847 Company Profile

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

