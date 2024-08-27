21,800 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance
Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $314.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tactile Systems Technology
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tactile Systems Technology
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- QuantumScape Pulls Back After July Surge: Is It Ready to Rebound?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Workday Stock Perks Up on Results; New Highs Possible This Year
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- CAVA Stock Surges on Q2 Beat: Is It the Next Chipotle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.