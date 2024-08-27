21,800 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $314.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tactile Systems Technology

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.