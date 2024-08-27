260,000 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 1,150,432 shares worth $24,790,597. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

