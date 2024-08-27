30,300 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

