3,469 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,459,000 after acquiring an additional 369,628 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

