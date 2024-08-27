3,730 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 699,864 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

