40,900 Shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 550,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 71,810 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $675.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EGY

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.