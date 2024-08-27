4,202 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LCTU stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $61.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.