4,532 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after buying an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,444,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

