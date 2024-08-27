46,700 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 258,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

RYAM stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $497.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

