5,000 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,199.37 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,206.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,091.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,006.29. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock worth $17,087,606 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

